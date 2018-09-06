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Left Labels Granddaughter of Holocaust Survivors a White Supremacist
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36 views • September 06, 2018
"They decided that this half Mexican, half Jewish granddaughter of Polish immigrants who survived the Holocaust that she's a white supremacist... while there were some journalists that bothered to call this hogwash, the ones that both into it will likely not be held to account for spreading such a lie." —Dana Loesch
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