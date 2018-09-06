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Alex Jones Live Press Conference in Washington DC Wednesday September 5, 2018
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29 views • September 06, 2018
Infowars.com raw footage of Alex Jones' September 5th Live Press Conference.
Alex speaks to Press
Jack Posobiec interviews Alex
Alex Confronts Marco Rubio,
Ghoul Senator Ron Wyden flees Alex
Alex attends some of the Jack Dorsey hearing
Video is shoddy at times but the message is whats important.
I tried to locate a better video with NO results.
I'll upload a better version, if one is released.
No doubt infowars will be releasing various cuts over the next few days.
Alex speaks to Press
Jack Posobiec interviews Alex
Alex Confronts Marco Rubio,
Ghoul Senator Ron Wyden flees Alex
Alex attends some of the Jack Dorsey hearing
Video is shoddy at times but the message is whats important.
I tried to locate a better video with NO results.
I'll upload a better version, if one is released.
No doubt infowars will be releasing various cuts over the next few days.
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