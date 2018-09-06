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Ancient Structures and Space Crafts Found On The Moon! (Part 3) 9/5/2018
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74 views • September 06, 2018
MARS ANOMALIES and BEYOND
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYlsNIXKIkRTN5WL6fe_wtQ
Published on Sep 5, 2018
*Please Watch to the End
** Watch in HD and Full Screen
As always, look for the picture links at the bottom of the description. Thanks for Watching! Best Regards, Chris....
IMAGE CREDIT GOES TO: ESA / NASA / JPL / University of Arizona / Caltech / Msss
** These pictures are made public to the people**
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYls...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYlsNIXKIkRTN5WL6fe_wtQ
Published on Sep 5, 2018
*Please Watch to the End
** Watch in HD and Full Screen
As always, look for the picture links at the bottom of the description. Thanks for Watching! Best Regards, Chris....
IMAGE CREDIT GOES TO: ESA / NASA / JPL / University of Arizona / Caltech / Msss
** These pictures are made public to the people**
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYls...
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