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Elle a osé! (24/06/2018)
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56 views • September 06, 2018
Pour bien comprendre de quoi elle parle MGTOW (prononcer migtao), est un acronyme américain (Men Going Their Own Way) signifiant: les hommes qui suivent leur chemin (sans s'emmerder avec les femmes et les problèmes qu'elles apportent).
Pour les allergiques à la "voix de robot", la version sous-titrée : https://www.real.video/5831249538001
La vidéo originale en Anglais sur la chaîne de la toute jeune Tuuli Kontio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6T16C9pg-Q
Pour les allergiques à la "voix de robot", la version sous-titrée : https://www.real.video/5831249538001
La vidéo originale en Anglais sur la chaîne de la toute jeune Tuuli Kontio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6T16C9pg-Q
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