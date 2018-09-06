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PhysGeog ... 2017 ... Sasquatch Tribe Clearly Filmed For The First Time.
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233 views • September 06, 2018
Yeti is NOT A Myth Anymore. So many sightings around the world that creatures get their own distinct names by locals who have no doubt about their existence. Yet, there were no clear recorded evidence except numerous grainy cell phone and old camera videos. Until now. After years of searching we finally found and filmed the entire lost tribe of Bigfoot or Sasquatch as it called by native Indians tribe Cree known as Big River First Nation of Canadian province Saskatchewan. FAIR-USE QUALIFIED
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