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🔴Testimony Against Childofyhvh & Daisy Exposer❗ [2018 Video]
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26 views • September 06, 2018
Psalm 94 New King James Version (NKJV)
O LORD YAHUVEH, to whom vengeance belongs—
O YAHUVEH GOD, to whom vengeance belongs, shine forth!
2 Rise up, O Judge of the earth;
Render punishment to the proud.
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O LORD YAHUVEH, to whom vengeance belongs—
O YAHUVEH GOD, to whom vengeance belongs, shine forth!
2 Rise up, O Judge of the earth;
Render punishment to the proud.
Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
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