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MUST SEE VIDEO! Alex Jones Clashes With Marco Rubio In Epic Confrontation
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435 views • September 05, 2018
Outside a Senate committee hearing, Rubio said he wanted to prevent “foreign interference in US elections,” yet when radio host Alex Jones pointed out that thousands of conservatives were being shadow banned by Big Tech, with the implication that it’s election interference against Republicans inside the US, Rubio acted as if he had no idea what was going on.
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