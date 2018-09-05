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Alex Jones Calls CNN’s Oliver Darcy Dirty Possum - To His Face
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7467 views • September 05, 2018
Oliver Darcy is silent when confronted by Alex on the participation of CNN's deplatforming of Infowars, Alex Jones and other conservative media by tech giants.
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