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Full Show - MUST SEE: Mr. Jones Goes To Washington To Confront Big Tech Censorship - 09/05/2018
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1880 views • September 05, 2018
Alex Jones storms the Washington D.C. swamp to hold the establishment media and Big Tech accountable by facing his accusers who collude to deplatform and unperson him. Catch Alex ring the alarm over Google and Apple using Communist Chinese tactics to censor political dissidents. The Infowars message to President Trump is to use Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act to enforce the First Amendment and stop Big Tech’s criminal collusion of violating the civil rights of Americans.
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