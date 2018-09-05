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Alex Jones Exposes The Cowards & Frauds In The DC Swamp
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12293 views • September 05, 2018
MSM and Democrats are in full panic as Alex Jones surprises the swamp creatures in D.C. Alex and the Infowars crew have managed to confront and expose liars like Marco Rubio, Ron Wyden, Oliver Darcy and more! What will happen next?
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
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Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Download the free app: https://infowars.com/app
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
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