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Hurricanes in the East and the West, one Cat4
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7 views • September 05, 2018
East Pacific Hurricane & Tropical Storm Center
https://www.accuweather.com/en/hurricane/east-pacific
Typhoon “Jebi” leaves 1.6 million without power, 9 dead and 300 injured in Japan
UPDATE: Parents Sound the Alarm of “Momo” Suicide Game
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2018/09/update-parents-sound-the-alarm-of-momo-suicide-game-after-two-colombian-teens-take-their-own-lives/
Japan Landslides
https://sputniknews.com/environment/201809061067786744-landslides-buckled-roads-japan-earthquake/
https://www.accuweather.com/en/hurricane/east-pacific
Typhoon “Jebi” leaves 1.6 million without power, 9 dead and 300 injured in Japan
UPDATE: Parents Sound the Alarm of “Momo” Suicide Game
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2018/09/update-parents-sound-the-alarm-of-momo-suicide-game-after-two-colombian-teens-take-their-own-lives/
Japan Landslides
https://sputniknews.com/environment/201809061067786744-landslides-buckled-roads-japan-earthquake/
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