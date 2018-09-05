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Liberals Do What They Do Best During Kavanaugh Hearings: Obstruct
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5 views • September 05, 2018
"Confirmation hearings are getting underway in Washington for the appointment of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. And, once again, what do the Democrats do? They obstruct and they cause chaos." —Grant Stinchfield
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