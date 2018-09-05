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Chuck Todd Leads to Charge of Media Against Conservatives
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18 views • September 05, 2018
"Chuck Todd, who has just become hysterical, wrote this op-ed in The Atlantic, suggesting that the media should start fighting back. Fighting back against what? Conservatives? You’ve been fighting back for 100 years! That's what the media does. They're not into journalism; they're into attacking conservatives." —Dan Bongino
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