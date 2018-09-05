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Why Is Robert Mueller Trying To Interrogate The Former DC Bureau Chief?
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308 views • September 05, 2018
Roger Stone explains the breaking news that special council Robert Mueller has issued a subpoena for Jerome Corsi, the former DC bureau chief for Infowars. This, like other Mueller subpoenas, is nothing more than a witch hunt.
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