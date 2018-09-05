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Democrat Senators Turn Confirmation Hearings into a Circus
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12 views • September 05, 2018
"Kavanaugh is President Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court, and it can now only be described as Democrat-induced pandemonium. The Democratic senators on the committee have now made it clear they want to obstruct and create chaos. They turned the judiciary committee of the United States Senate into a circus." —Grant Stinchfield
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