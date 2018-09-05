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Exaggerating the Data on School Shootings Does Nothing to Solve the Problem
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6 views • September 05, 2018
"The problem doesn't need exaggerating. Firearm violence, en masse or a single person or a single victim, is a problem. We can fix it. You're not going to fix it by instituting new gun-confiscation laws that disarm law-abiding citizens to defend themselves against the wolves out there." —Dan Bongino
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