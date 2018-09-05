© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
High Fashion Awareness Photoshoot with Vogmask
Follow
0
Share
Report
185 views • September 05, 2018
I partnered up with Vogmask to create some images that show masks as glamorous, fun, even sexy. Why not? If people are going to have to wear them, lets remove the stigma and the stares. If you're someone who doesn't have to wear a protective mask in public, be thankful for your healthy body and be kind to those who are just out there living their lives, in a mask.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.