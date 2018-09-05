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We bought a van! (My first van life video)
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116 views • September 05, 2018
Let me give you a little tour of our brand new Chevy City Express van! We are exploring the possibility of living a more mobile lifestyle for a year or so, seeing some of this great country and having some adventures we can laugh about when we're old. #Vanlife for the Ashtons? we'll see.
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