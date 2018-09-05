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Jon Tester: The Best Senator Money Can Buy
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222 views • September 05, 2018
As Montana voters prepare to cast their ballot in the upcoming Senate race in November, few will be aware of the open secret regarding Jon Tester that is scarcely discussed and was never truly investigated. The information is explosive, and the actions of the Tester Campaign were criminal; yet the facts surrounding the fraud have been either buried or overlooked by the legacy media.
http://excellenceinvoting.org/2018/09/05/jon-tester-the-best-senator-money-can-buy/
http://excellenceinvoting.org/2018/09/05/jon-tester-the-best-senator-money-can-buy/
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