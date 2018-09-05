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Daily Beast Labels Black Trump Supporters As White Supremacists
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742 views • September 05, 2018
Owen Shroyer exposes how an article published by the Daily Beast claims black Trump supporters are white supremacists, rather than reconsidering the ideology of Trump supporters in the first place.
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