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Stinchfield | Grant Stinchfield: Colonel Calls Owning AR-15 “Insane” - 12/21/17
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191 views • September 05, 2018
Grant Stinchfield slams Assistant Secretary of Defense nominee Dean Windslow after the retired Colonel said owning AR-15 is “insane” during confirmation hearing: “This from someone who was supposed to be dedicated to protecting our freedoms, not snatching them away.”
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