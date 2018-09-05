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How to Build a 24' diameter 3v 5/8 Geodesic Dome
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414 views • September 05, 2018
https://www.ziptiedomes.com - This is a step by step instructional video on how to build a Geodesic Dome DIY that is 24 foot in diameter, 3 Frequency 5/8 design, using 1" Schedule 40 PVC pipe for struts, Stainless Steel Zip Ties, and our patented Geodesic Dome Connector / Hub system.
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