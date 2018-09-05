© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
St Louis University 2014 Part 4: kenneth scott talks about moving into the Land of the Living
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • September 05, 2018
This seminar was delivered by Ken Cousens to a group of interested people at St. Louis University during the summer of 2014. As you will see, it presents quite a comprehensive framework for understanding our current predicament vis-a-vis citizenship and being the bonded surety to a bankrupted franchise...the ALL CAPITAL LETTER NAME, and more. Since the time of this presentation, our society, as a whole, has tremendously expanded our understanding of law, history, money and more . . .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.