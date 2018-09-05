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Police Escort Alex Jones Out Of Press Conference
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1290 views • September 05, 2018
Alex Jones held a press conference while in Washington D.C. when suddenly a policeman told him the conference was over and that Alex had to leave the building. Owen Shroyer exposes the D.C. swamp corruption.
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