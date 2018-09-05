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Ginny Simone Reporting | S9 E1: "A Marine's Case for Reciprocity"
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64 views • September 05, 2018
The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 passed the House last December and will next be considered by the Senate. But a veteran U.S. Marine Corporal is living proof of why it needs to become law. In this exclusive report, Ginny Simone introduces us to Cpl. Adlee Mederrick, a combat engineer who previously served two terms in Iraq.A Philadelphia resident, Cpt. Mederrick was heading to the New Jersey Motorsports Park with his dad when he was pulled over for making a U-turn. Instead of being...
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