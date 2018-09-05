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Full Show: NPR Debunks School Shootings, Facebook Censors
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25 views • September 05, 2018
When NPR investigated the Obama administration reports of school shootings & found 96% of them NEVER HAPPENED, Facebook stepped up and censored those sharing the article, labeling it as “spam”. Today, more Capitol Hill hearings on social media censorship and a City of Chicago employee fighting corruption joins to explain the corruption that extends from Chicago to the Supreme Court as Rahm Emanuel steps down unexpectedly. Are they connected?
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