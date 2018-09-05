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Alex Jones Confronts CNN Reporter Oliver Darcy. The video that got Alex banned from Twitter. Infowars 9/05/18
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46 views • September 05, 2018
Alex is in DC today UNHINGED- kicking serious butt & confronting enemies of Free Speech in the halls.
There are numerous videos coming out & I'll try to keep them coming as I can get them!
There are numerous videos coming out & I'll try to keep them coming as I can get them!
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