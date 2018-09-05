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Stinchfield | Ben Shapiro: NRA Is A Powerful Grassroots Organization - 1/12/18
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134 views • September 05, 2018
“Despite the media’s lies about what the NRA does, the NRA is a popular grassroots organization.” Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro says the reason the NRA is powerful is not because of the money it has, but because of its millions of members across the country.
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