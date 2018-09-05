© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lionel: SCOTUS Hearings Go From Bork to Bonkers
Follow
0
Share
Report
434 views • September 05, 2018
Once upon a time Senate confirmation hearings covered REAL issues. But after Bork and Clarence Thomas they learned their lesson. The orchestrated circus, with paid protestors, is a mirror of our society
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.