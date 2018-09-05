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Is the moon emitting light or is it reflecting light?
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44 views • September 05, 2018
I thought if the sun and the moon are in the sky at the same time then the moon should be full but in this video parts of the moon are invisible. Please can you help to explain this to me it is appreciated?
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