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EXCLUSIVE: Rahm Emanuel Quits — The Trail of Corruption from Chicago to the Supreme Court
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27 views • September 05, 2018
Just before Rahm Emanuel made the surprise announcement that he would not run for a third term as Mayor of Chicago, Cook County announced that they wanted to withdraw from the 45 yr old federally imposed “Shakman Decree” - imposed upon the jursidiction to stop political punishment and patronage. Are the two connected? Eugene Wzorek recounts his 30+ yr legal battle against Chicago corruption, a trail that leads up to the Supreme Court.
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