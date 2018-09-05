© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NIKE, Twitter, Tesla: Who Needs Profits When You’ve Got An Agenda
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • September 05, 2018
Politics, not profits, are being pursued by NIKE & now Levi Strauss. Twitter is suggesting conservatives to UN-Follow while Elon Musk uses Twitter to burn down his company. Personal agendas, virtue signaling environmentalism and leftist social engineering are the priority. Did this all start with Hillary Clinton’s “Politics of Meaning”? If you’re one of these people you can always get another government subsidy or find a greater fool on the stock market.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.