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4 Things Required of a Supreme Court Justice: Good Morning Liberty 09-05-18
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9 views • September 05, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses 4 things that are essential for vetting a Supreme Court justice according to the Constitution.
Does Brett Kavanaugh fit bill?
Does Brett Kavanaugh fit bill?
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