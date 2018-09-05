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ALEX JONES PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE
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206 views • September 05, 2018
Alex Jones is in Washington DC to face his accusers during hearings where Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg will be grilled on social media censorship of conservatives.
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https://www.prisonplanet.com/alex-jones-in-dc-to-face-his-accusers-at-social-media-censorship-hearings.html
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https://www.prisonplanet.com/alex-jones-in-dc-to-face-his-accusers-at-social-media-censorship-hearings.html
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