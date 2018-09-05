© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pass the Salt Live - Jack-hammerin' Some Hard Ground 9-5-2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • September 05, 2018
I was invited to a six-on-one interview last night on a California talk show. The Holy Spirit gave me what I needed. When you encounter these kinds of ambushes, ask the Lord to give you the ability to win the argument on their turf. We need to know how to stay on the high ground. We’ve got to get in the Word and know the Word when we’re there. Always be ready to give an answer to every man that asks you.
Be armed and ready for battle!
Pass the Salt!
Be armed and ready for battle!
Pass the Salt!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.