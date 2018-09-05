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Brave - A revolução da Internet
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10 views • September 05, 2018
Baixar Brave: https://brave.com/not317
Provavelmente antes de começar este video, você foi obrigado a assistir uma propaganda.
Imagine poder navegar na internet, sem qualquer tipo de propaganda para tirar o seu foco?
É isso que o Brave promete, neste video. apresento pra vocês um navegador que esta revolucionando a maneira como é distribuído conteúdo na internet.
Provavelmente antes de começar este video, você foi obrigado a assistir uma propaganda.
Imagine poder navegar na internet, sem qualquer tipo de propaganda para tirar o seu foco?
É isso que o Brave promete, neste video. apresento pra vocês um navegador que esta revolucionando a maneira como é distribuído conteúdo na internet.
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