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Introduction from Sky @ Escape to Freedom (real.video)
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12 views • September 05, 2018
Hello guys!
To anyone dropping by! I am Sky a Canadian stuck here in Germany!
Dont get me started about Angela Merkel! "Yikes!"
Im learning & improving with the available software.
This is my Escape to Freedom basic new Intro.
The whole purpose was to Escape to Freedom & as far away from Angela Merkel as possible!
Have a nice day to all of you!
From "A Canuck stuck in Germany" aka "Germanistan"
Friendly Greets Sky!
To anyone dropping by! I am Sky a Canadian stuck here in Germany!
Dont get me started about Angela Merkel! "Yikes!"
Im learning & improving with the available software.
This is my Escape to Freedom basic new Intro.
The whole purpose was to Escape to Freedom & as far away from Angela Merkel as possible!
Have a nice day to all of you!
From "A Canuck stuck in Germany" aka "Germanistan"
Friendly Greets Sky!
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