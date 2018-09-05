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The Second Trumpet & The Isaiah 28 Prophecy REVEALED! PLEASE WATCH!
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30 views • September 05, 2018
In Revelation 8 chapter 8 it speaks of a mountain burning with fire being cast into the sea. For centuries people probably weren't sure exactly how this prophecy will be fulfilled and how serious it will be when it happens. And the details of this disaster are actually predicted in another passage in the Bible, Isaiah 28. This prophecy found in Isaiah unlocks the key to the second trumpet I pray that you all watch this video and take it to heart.
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