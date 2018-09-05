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Dr. Sebastian Gorka: Second Amendment Guarantees Democracy
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8 views • September 05, 2018
"America is the only country in the world with a Second Amendment, and it's not there for hunting and it's not there to stop muggers. The Second Amendment is the last guarantee of democracy in this nation." —Dr. Sebastian Gorka. Stinchfield airs live on NRATV weekdays at the top of the hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
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