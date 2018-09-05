© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dana Loesch: NRA Has the Spine to Combat Liberal Culture
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • September 05, 2018
"A lot of people have said, 'well what does this have to do with guns.' What do you mean, what does it have to do with guns? Culture has everything to do with guns. The NRA's the only group that is standing right now in the culture gap because too many other groups lack the spine to do so." —Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.