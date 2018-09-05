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Stinchfield: ISIS, Ayatollah, And Liberals Want Us Disarmed
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4 views • September 05, 2018
"Now you got ISIS wanting us disarmed. You have the Ayatollah of Iran wanting us disarmed. Last time I checked, both are enemies of the United States that do not want us with an ability to fight back. And the liberals think that's a good idea." —Grant Stinchfield
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