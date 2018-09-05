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kenneth scott talks with James Gordon Graham on Multidimension Creatives Radio
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26 views • September 05, 2018
Ken Cousens is interviewed by James Gordon of MultidimensionalCreatives.com. They explore deeply into the meaning of Freedom from both a hidden, multidimensional and human, debt-slave point of view.James asks Ken about the one to three-year process of extracting oneself from the system, setting up a new private society and then having to adapt to the new way of conducting ones affairs within the context of this new status, standing and capacity.
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