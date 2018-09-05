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#BlackLivesMatter: STFU | Redonkulas.com
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85 views • September 05, 2018
After a race war erupted in Charlottesville, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Louisville, KY decided to cash in on a tragedy by publishing a list of ten demands focused on asking white people to give up their property, wealth, and civility. Because tolerance.
The "List of Demands": https://www.leoweekly.com/2017/08/white-people/
"Uncle Nick" on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215
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The "List of Demands": https://www.leoweekly.com/2017/08/white-people/
"Uncle Nick" on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215
"Bachelor Pad Economics" on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Bachelor-Pad-Economics-Financial-Advice/dp/B01FDQPOY2
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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