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Progressives' Fantasy World of Kavanaugh Oppression
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78 views • September 05, 2018
"There were literally women dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's ridiculous Handmaid's Tale... did they think it was cosplay? Did they think that they were at a Comic-Con? They live in a fantasy world where they're oppressed by a man whose most controversial act thus far has been to buy baseball tickets on a credit card." —Dana Loesch
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