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Colin Kaepernick is SELFISH!
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28 views • September 05, 2018
JUST LIKE ALL THE RADICAL MUSLIMS AND terrorists
Colin Kaepernick is Selfish and Greedy.
So you must ask yourself what do they have in common?
They Hate: THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!
Colin Kaepernick is Selfish and Greedy.
So you must ask yourself what do they have in common?
They Hate: THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!
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