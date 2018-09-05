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Sologamy: Because Feminists Weren't Stupid Enough | Redonkulas.com
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75 views • September 05, 2018
This week's first minisode focuses on the new feminist trend of self marriage. Because being a feminist in the western world wasn't already sad and pathetic.
The article that inspired the episode: http://www.dailywire.com/news/16451/sologamy-apparently-people-are-marrying-themselves-amanda-prestigiacomo
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The article that inspired the episode: http://www.dailywire.com/news/16451/sologamy-apparently-people-are-marrying-themselves-amanda-prestigiacomo
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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