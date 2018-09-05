© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nike's New Ad Campaign is a Backhand to Patriotic Americans
Follow
1
Share
Report
310 views • September 05, 2018
"Nike has decided to brand its sneakers, its attire, and its products with Colin Kaepernick as the face of their 'Just Do It' campaign. I mean, if this isn't a backhand to patriotic Americans who love their country, to law enforcement, to people who sacrificed for this country, and people who don't want to disrespect our National Anthem and our flag, I don’t know what is." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.