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Media, Kamala Harris Try to Politicize Brett Kavanaugh Not Knowing Who Parkland Father Was
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208 views • September 05, 2018
"The media and Senator Kamala Harris wasted no time in trying to politicize it. You had the father of a victim of the Parkland massacre who approached Brett Kavanaugh... there were already reporters ready to go immediately when Kavanaugh stood up for his break after being heckled all day and having his family being escorted out after unhinged protestors were creating disturbances." —Dana Loesch
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