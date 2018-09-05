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FrankenTalk Episode $3V3n - The Al Jolson Complex
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37 views • September 05, 2018
Are Blacks supposed to think in a monolithic fashion?
Does BET really serve the interests of the Black community? That was a joke.
All sorts of stuff here: Seth Rich's murder, GMOs, NSAIDs, a quick discussion of Watchmen, Bannon's removal from the WH, the black market and how said market controls the prices of drugs, and as much as I was able to fill in 55 minutes.
http://libradio.com/news/king_family.htm
Does BET really serve the interests of the Black community? That was a joke.
All sorts of stuff here: Seth Rich's murder, GMOs, NSAIDs, a quick discussion of Watchmen, Bannon's removal from the WH, the black market and how said market controls the prices of drugs, and as much as I was able to fill in 55 minutes.
http://libradio.com/news/king_family.htm
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