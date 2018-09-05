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AUDIO: Trump Calls Out Bob Woodword For Lying In New Book
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196 views • September 05, 2018
Alex Jones presents audio of Donald Trump calling out Bob Woodword for the unsubstantiated lies perpetuated about the 45th President in his new book.
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